News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi

Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2023 07:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks out to bat against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

As has been the case throughout IPL 2023, Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again got a rousing reception from spectators at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Even though CSK were playing an away game, the stadium was filled with yellow as local fans showed their love for Dhoni, who could be playing his final IPL season.

Dhoni came out to bat at No. 4 with two overs left in the match. The whole stadium erupted with chants of 'Dhoni! Dhoni!' as the legend made his way out to the middle.

Dhoni struggled with his timing and failed to get the big hits, scoring five not out from four balls, but CSK thrashed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to seal their place in the Play-Offs.

How the fans showered their love on their favourite MSD:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pretty Preity Dazzles Dharmsala
Pretty Preity Dazzles Dharmsala
SEE: Hardik, Agastya Show Drumming Skill
SEE: Hardik, Agastya Show Drumming Skill
What's Anil Kumble Doing At Cannes?
What's Anil Kumble Doing At Cannes?
Diana's Chic Cannes Tuxedo
Diana's Chic Cannes Tuxedo
IPL PIX: Gill trumps Kohli as Gujarat Titans oust RCB
IPL PIX: Gill trumps Kohli as Gujarat Titans oust RCB
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
PIX: Green's century powers MI to IPL play-offs
'I am at my best again,' says Kohli after another ton!
'I am at my best again,' says Kohli after another ton!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

CSK in play-offs, but 'home advantage' still a bother

CSK in play-offs, but 'home advantage' still a bother

Check out Dhoni's recipe for CSK's success...

Check out Dhoni's recipe for CSK's success...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances