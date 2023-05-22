Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks out to bat against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

As has been the case throughout IPL 2023, Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again got a rousing reception from spectators at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Even though CSK were playing an away game, the stadium was filled with yellow as local fans showed their love for Dhoni, who could be playing his final IPL season.

Dhoni came out to bat at No. 4 with two overs left in the match. The whole stadium erupted with chants of 'Dhoni! Dhoni!' as the legend made his way out to the middle.

Dhoni struggled with his timing and failed to get the big hits, scoring five not out from four balls, but CSK thrashed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to seal their place in the Play-Offs.

How the fans showered their love on their favourite MSD: