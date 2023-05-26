What Did Thala Gift Chepauk Staff?

Photograph and Video: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed appreciation for the hard work put in by the groundstaff at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai by presenting them with cash rewards on behalf of the IPL franchise.

The ground staff, who worked tirelessly during IPL 2023, were all smiles as Dhoni obliged them with autographs and also posed for photographs with them.

'Anbuden Thala -- A mark of respect for the markers and the ground staff who toil hard to make us game ready!' CSK captioned the Instagram video.