Was That Thala's Final Game At Chepauk?

Photographs: BCCI

Was Tuesday's game against the Gujarat Titans Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final IPL game as Chennai Super Kings captain at CSK's home in Chennai, the M A Chidambaram stadium?

Throughout this season, Dhoni's every appearance at the crease has been met with resounding cheers from the Whistle Podu armies wherever CSK has played.

While Dhoni has waved away questions about his retirement, saying he has '8-9 months' to decide before the next IPL auction in December, the mood at Chepauk during the Qualifier 1 game was distinctly sentimental.