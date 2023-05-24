News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Was That Thala's Final Game At Chepauk?

Was That Thala's Final Game At Chepauk?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2023 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photographs: BCCI

Was Tuesday's game against the Gujarat Titans Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final IPL game as Chennai Super Kings captain at CSK's home in Chennai, the M A Chidambaram stadium?

Throughout this season, Dhoni's every appearance at the crease has been met with resounding cheers from the Whistle Podu armies wherever CSK has played.

While Dhoni has waved away questions about his retirement, saying he has '8-9 months' to decide before the next IPL auction in December, the mood at Chepauk during the Qualifier 1 game was distinctly sentimental.

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Did Dhoni Waste Time?
Why Did Dhoni Waste Time?
Hardik Has A Lot To Learn From Thala
Hardik Has A Lot To Learn From Thala
Thrilled CSK Players Over Getting To Final
Thrilled CSK Players Over Getting To Final
Sengol from TN used by Nehru to be kept in new Parl
Sengol from TN used by Nehru to be kept in new Parl
Recipe: Divya's Kerala Kootu
Recipe: Divya's Kerala Kootu
Meet Shubman Gill's Sister, Shahneel
Meet Shubman Gill's Sister, Shahneel
Shankar blames GT batters for failed chase against CSK
Shankar blames GT batters for failed chase against CSK

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Why take that headache now?'

'Why take that headache now?'

Ziva Steals The Show Again

Ziva Steals The Show Again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances