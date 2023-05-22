What Dhoni Asked SKY!

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav speaks to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav revealed an interesting conversation with Mahendra Singh Dhoni when Mumbai Indians played Chennai Super Kings earlier this IPL season.

Dhoni, despite all his achievements on the cricketing field, was gracious enough to enquire about Suryakumar's well-being.

'When we played them (CSK) here, it's funny, we didn't speak about cricket. He asked me if everything was okay at home, if everything was okay between my ears... was my mind okay?' Suryakumar revealed on Saturday.

Interestingly, Dhoni was also curious about Suryakumar's choice of wheels.

'And the third thing he asked was which is the next car I was going to buy. It's always good and fun to chat with him. Recently when we went to Chennai, we had a long conversation.

'He's always told me to be grounded and never forget your roots.'