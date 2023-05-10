Was Naveen Taking A Shot At Virat?

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

When Virat Kohli was dismissed for 1 by Mumbai Indians left-armer Jason Behrendorff, guess who posted a cryptic post on Instagram?

Lucknow Super Giants's Afghan left-arm pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, that's who.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Naveen-ul-Haq/Instagram

Naveen posted an Instagram story with the words 'sweet mango's', revealing that he was watching the MI-RCB game on telly. His misplaced apostrophe not withstanding, was Naveen taking a potshot at Kohli?

A few days ago, remember, Kohli and Naveen were involved in an on-field spat during the LSG-RCB game.