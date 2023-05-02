News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Naveen-ul-Haq stands up to Kohli's verbal jabs

Naveen-ul-Haq stands up to Kohli's verbal jabs

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 02, 2023 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Naveen-ul-Haq

IMAGE: After the match, Naveen-ul-Haq took the battle to social media. Photograph: BCCI

The heat from the fiery IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is still being felt, as sparks continue to fly after the game.

While the pitch didn't allow for much fire with the bat from either team, tempers flared and verbal exchanges got heated during and after the match.

 

The trouble began when LSG's Afghan pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq, said something to Virat Kohli upon his arrival at the crease for batting in the second innings.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Kohli responded and the two had to be separated by the umpire and LSG spinner, Amit Mishra. Though the argument seemed to cool off for a while, it resumed after the match was over. This time, Kohli apparently said something while shaking hands with Naveen, who became visibly angry and responded in kind. However, Glenn Maxwell intervened and defused the situation.

After the match, Naveen took the battle to social media by posting on his Instagram story: "You get what you deserve that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes."

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Indian Express, Naveen confided in one of his LSG teammates, saying, "I came here to play in the IPL, not to take abuse from anyone."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took strict action against both Naveen and Kohli following their heated exchange. Naveen was fined 50 percent of his match fees, while Kohli had to hand over his entire match fees as a penalty. Additionally, Gautam Gambhir was also fined 100 percent of his match fees for his unsightly argument with Kohli.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Not a fact, not the truth': Kohli
'Not a fact, not the truth': Kohli
Remember this Kohli-Gambhir clash from IPL 2013?
Remember this Kohli-Gambhir clash from IPL 2013?
Injury blow! Rahul's WTC final participation in doubt?
Injury blow! Rahul's WTC final participation in doubt?
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels flights
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels flights
'Ajit Pawar will not accept anything less than CM'
'Ajit Pawar will not accept anything less than CM'
Job Quotas In Private Sector?
Job Quotas In Private Sector?
Non-protesting wrestlers urge resumption of training
Non-protesting wrestlers urge resumption of training

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Kohli, Gambhir clash after match; teammates intervene!

Kohli, Gambhir clash after match; teammates intervene!

IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined 100% match fees for clash

IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined 100% match fees for clash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances