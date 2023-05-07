News
Gambhir reacts as Naveen shares cryptic post

Gambhir reacts as Naveen shares cryptic post

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2023 16:54 IST
IMAGE: Naveen-ul-Haq shared a cryptic post on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naveen-ul-Haq/Instagram

The Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq spat isn’t dying down anytime soon. It’s been five days since the two were locked in a heated battle and the off-field chatter continues.

Prior to Gambhir and Kohli’s blow-up, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had engaged in an on-field altercation with the star Indian batter. That set fire to an already tense situation. Following the heated exchanges after the match, both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fee, while Naveen was fine 50% of his fee.

But they players continue taking digs at each other through cryptic posts. Both Naveen and Kohli shared posts on social media following the altercation.

 

Once again, ahead of their match against Gujarat Titans, the Afghan cricketer shared another cryptic post. Naveen shared a picture with LSG mentor Gambhir on Instagram and wrote, “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (goat emoticon).”

Former Indian cricketer and Lucknow’s mentor, Gambhir commented on the post and wrote, “Be who you are!! ‘Never change”.

Naveen responded to Gambhir “100% sir.”

Though several matches have been played following the May 1st match between LSG and RCB in Lucknow, the off-field jabs and discussions continue.

REDIFF CRICKET
