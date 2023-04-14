Struggling Delhi Capitals eye turnaround against RCB

IMAGE: The dejected Delhi Capitals players after losing their IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Winless in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru on Saturday.



Delhi are enduring a poor start to the season as they have lost all their four games in the tournament so far.



Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team's think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in.



Warner and his deputy Axar Patel have carried the team's batting attack with all others failing miserably.



Axar's cameos have been the only silver lining for Delhi this season.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has scored 209 runs in four games but his strike rate of 114.83 is a concern. Photograph: BCCI

Warner is second in the leading run getters' list with 209 runs at an average of 52 with three fifties but his strike rate of 114.83 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and Delhi losing wickets in heaps has only made the Australian's task harder.

Prithvi Shaw's technical problems against top-quality pace attacks have come to the fore, which is something that can't be fixed quickly. Manish Pandey, who came in place of Sarfaraz Khan, has also failed to contribute. Handed a debut Yash Dhull lasted just four balls against Mumbai Indians.



The team's poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent means the coaching staff now only has Ripal Patel to fall back on.



Delhi, however, could bring in Phil Salt in place of Rovman Powell. The hard-hitting English batter is known for his attacking innings at the start and could keep the run-rate in check while Warner plays the anchoring role.



Delhi's pacers have been taken to the cleaners although Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman did well against Mumbai albeit in a losing cause. But more will be expected of them at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has proved to a good wicket for the batters.

IMAGE: After making a winning start against Mumbai Indians, RCB lost their way with to back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Spinners Axar and Kuldeep Yadav are also yet to churn out match-winning performances.



RCB, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways. After making a winning start against Mumbai Indians, RCB lost their way, falling to back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.



The likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show come Saturday. Glenn Maxwell being back amongst runs is also a good sign for the hosts.



Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball but death bowling woes continue to plague RCB as their bowlers have leaked runs at an alarmingly high rate.



Death overs specialist Harshal Patel has looked a jaded version of himself and RCB would hope others step up.



Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has linked up with the squad and is expected to walk right into the playing XI, strengthening the bowling department.



Squads:



Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (w/k), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (w/k), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.



Match starts at 3.30pm IST.



Where to watch: IPL 2023 will be televised live on Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.