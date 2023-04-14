Preity Zinta Ups Glam Quotient In Mohali

Glimpses from the Punjab Kings versus Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association on Thursday, April 13, 2022.
Notching up the glam quotient at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium was Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta.
In game 18 of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings hosted the Gujarat Titans in front of a packed stadium in Mohali. It was another thriller on the cards, but PBKS fell to a six-wicket loss to the Titans.
Decked in an Indian outfit, Zinta was seen clicking selfies with fans and enjoying her time at the stadium.
She was accompanied by actor Arbaaz Khan. Donning the PBKS jersey, Arbaaz was seen cheering the home team with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.