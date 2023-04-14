Preity Zinta Ups Glam Quotient In Mohali

Glimpses from the Punjab Kings versus Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association on Thursday, April 13, 2022.

IMAGE: PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta cheers her team in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

Notching up the glam quotient at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium was Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta.

In game 18 of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings hosted the Gujarat Titans in front of a packed stadium in Mohali. It was another thriller on the cards, but PBKS fell to a six-wicket loss to the Titans.

Decked in an Indian outfit, Zinta was seen clicking selfies with fans and enjoying her time at the stadium.

She was accompanied by actor Arbaaz Khan. Donning the PBKS jersey, Arbaaz was seen cheering the home team with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

IMAGE: Preity Zinta was accompanied by Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Preity Zinta takes selfies with fans ahead of the match. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Preity Zinta distributed PBKS merchandise to fans present in the stadium. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Preity looked pretty in an Indian outfit representing her team colours. Photograph: BCCI