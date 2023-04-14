Punjab Kings' Rabada fastest to 100 wickets in IPL

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha, right, during the IPL 2023 match on Thursday. Photographs: BCCI

Punjab Kings fast bowler Kagiso Rabada etched his name in the IPL record books as he became the fastest to pick 100 wickets in the T20 league in terms of matches played.

Rabada bagged his 100th IPL wicket during the match against Gujarat Titans in Mohali on Thursday, when he dismissed opener Wriddhiman Saha. He took 1/36 in the match as Punjab Kings went down to Gujarat Titans by six wickets.





South African Rabada achieved the feat in his 64th IPL match, going past Lasith Malinga, who achieved the feat in his 70th match.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in the IPL, is the third fastest overall. Rashid Khan (83), Amit Mishra (83) and Ashish Nehra (83) are joint fourth, with Yuzvendra Chahal (84) rounding out the top five.