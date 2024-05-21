News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex closes down 53 pts in volatile trade

Sensex closes down 53 pts in volatile trade

Source: PTI
May 21, 2024 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by nearly 53 points in a volatile trade on Tuesday amid weak trends from Asian and European markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share Sensex declined 52.63 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 73,953.31.

During the day, it hit a high of 74,189.19 and a low of 73,762.37.

 

The broader Nifty of NSE, however, closed higher by 27.05 points or 0.12 per cent to 22,529.05.

Among the Sensex components, Nestle, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. European markets were trading in the negative territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 92.95 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.55 per cent to $83.25 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'
'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'
'Elections May Sway Markets Temporarily'
'Elections May Sway Markets Temporarily'
Is This A Good Time To Buy Stocks?
Is This A Good Time To Buy Stocks?
Can they finally end Nadal, Djokovic dominance?
Can they finally end Nadal, Djokovic dominance?
Viv Richards to mentor Pakistan at T20 WC?
Viv Richards to mentor Pakistan at T20 WC?
Nadal back to happy hunting ground for last dance
Nadal back to happy hunting ground for last dance
Terror plot: NIA charges Khalistani Arshdeep, 3 aides
Terror plot: NIA charges Khalistani Arshdeep, 3 aides

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is Lok Sabha Poll Impacting Markets?

Is Lok Sabha Poll Impacting Markets?

'Election Results Won't Impact Markets'

'Election Results Won't Impact Markets'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances