Met Dhoni's Cute Little Fan?

Glimpses from the Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 game at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

IMAGE: This infant may be too young to follow the game, but the father is clearly a fan of Thala Dhoni.

IMAGE: Have you ever seen CSK Coach Stephen Fleming so upset? The Kiwi is usually unflappable, so something on the field of play must have really irked him. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: The stadium was packed to hail Dhoni's 200th IPL game as CSK captain.

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma -- who went unpicked at the IPL auction in December and was only hired as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna -- thwarted the greatest finisher in T20 cricket with a superb yorker, giving the Royals a three run win off the last ball.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL 2023's current Orange Cap holder for the most number of wickets, and Sandeep Sharma, centre, have an animated chat with Royals Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, right.

IMAGE: Oscillating moods in the Rajasthan Royals dugout here and below...

IMAGE: Cheer in the CSK dugout before reality sunk in at game's end.

IMAGE: That's 23,348 Test runs in the pic: Joe Root (10,948 Test runs and counting) and Royals Coach Kumar Sangakarra (12,400 Test runs).

IMAGE: The Royals heroes: Sandeep Sharma and Jos Buttler, who scored a half century and also became the third fastest to reach 3,000 runs in the IPL, in terms of innings.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks Moeen Ali's advice.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo and Dhoni chisel their game strategy before proceedings begin...

IMAGE: Yuzi Chahal and his best Royals buddy Shimron Hetmyer gambol in the grass before the game.

IMAGE: CSK Owner Narayanswami Srinivasan, his wife Chitra Srinivasan and daughter Rupa Gurunath felicitate Dhoni on his 200th game as CSK captain.

IMAGE: The signboard says it all.

IMAGE: Akhira and Aadhya Ashwin, behind, cheer for their dad Ravichandran Ashwin's Rajasthan Royals. We haven't been able to identify the children wearing RR colours in front. Are they Sanju Samson's daughters?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com