News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Para Worlds: Ekta Bhyan wins club throw gold

Para Worlds: Ekta Bhyan wins club throw gold

Source: PTI
May 21, 2024 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ekta Bhyan, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, clinched the gold medal with a season's best throw of 20.12m in the women' F51 club throw competition. Photograph: Paralympic India/X

India's Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal with a season's best throw of 20.12m in the women' F51 club throw competition at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan.

 

A day after Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in women's 400m T20 category race, Indian athletes continued their impressive run with Ekta producing the goods to finish in the top, while Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m. Nadjet Boucherf of Algeria won the bronze with a score of 12.70m.

Ekta, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, had won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games China.

The 38-year-old, who took up sports after her selection in the Haryana government as HCS officer, also won gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. She had also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Ekta wanted to pursue a career in medical stream but a tragic accident in 2003 cut short her dream. The accident happened near Kundli in Sonepat district when a truck overturned on her cab on the Delhi–Haryana border.

While she suffered quadriplegic spinal cord injury and is wheelchair-bound ever since, six other students were killed in the accident.

On Monday, Deepthi, Para Asian Games gold medallist, had smashed a world record time of 55.07 seconds in the women's 400m T20 category race en route to winning the gold medal, while Nishad Kumar (T47 high jump) and 200m runner Preethi Pal (T35 200m race) won a silver and bronze respectively.

India's tally has now swelled to five medals -- 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'
'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'
'We Did Our Duty, Have You?'
'We Did Our Duty, Have You?'
Gains in tech firm ABB India may sustain
Gains in tech firm ABB India may sustain
Sambit Patra to fast as Jagannath remark sparks row
Sambit Patra to fast as Jagannath remark sparks row
Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes
Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes
Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes
Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Satwiksairaj-Chirag regain World No 1 ranking!

Satwiksairaj-Chirag regain World No 1 ranking!

'My Life Changed After The 5 Sixes'

'My Life Changed After The 5 Sixes'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances