News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1 killed as BJP, RJD supporters clash in Bihar

1 killed as BJP, RJD supporters clash in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2024 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One person was killed and three others injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday morning, police said.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard as voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, at a polling booth, in Saran on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened in the Bada Telma area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, they said.

An altercation broke out between two groups, said to be supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, over allegations of irregularities during polling that happened on Monday in the area, amid which shots were fired.

 

One person was killed on the spot, and three others were injured, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Yadav (25), he added.

"The injured persons were admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment," Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Three persons have been arrested in connection with today's incident," he said.

Internet was also suspended in the district to prevent a flare-up, he added.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya was the Mahagathbandhan candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

After meeting the family of the injured persons in Patna, Acharya said, "Today's incident proves that BJP leaders are scared. It's a simple murder of democracy. I want justice for my workers. My three party workers were shot. Even during polling on Monday, there was a murderous attack on me. I just managed to escape."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the incident.

"There is no place for violence in elections. I am in touch with the officers of the district administration. The administration has assured me that the remaining two accused will also be arrested by evening. Those indulging in such acts prove that they have lost the polls," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Liquor Flows In Dry Bihar During Polls
Liquor Flows In Dry Bihar During Polls
Bahubali Wives Charge Up Bihar Contest
Bahubali Wives Charge Up Bihar Contest
Litchi Heats Up Election Season
Litchi Heats Up Election Season
Terror plot: NIA charges Khalistani Arshdeep, 3 aides
Terror plot: NIA charges Khalistani Arshdeep, 3 aides
Remark on Mamata: Campaign ban on ex-HC judge
Remark on Mamata: Campaign ban on ex-HC judge
WFI exempts Olympic quota winners from trials
WFI exempts Olympic quota winners from trials
Para Worlds: Sumit Antil wins F64 javelin gold
Para Worlds: Sumit Antil wins F64 javelin gold
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'NDA Will Win 30-32 Seats In Bihar'

'NDA Will Win 30-32 Seats In Bihar'

'2024 won't be a repeat of 2019'

'2024 won't be a repeat of 2019'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances