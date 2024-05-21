1 killed as BJP, RJD supporters clash in Bihar

One person was killed and three others injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday morning, police said.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard as voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, at a polling booth, in Saran on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened in the Bada Telma area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, they said.

An altercation broke out between two groups, said to be supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, over allegations of irregularities during polling that happened on Monday in the area, amid which shots were fired.

One person was killed on the spot, and three others were injured, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Yadav (25), he added.

"The injured persons were admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment," Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Three persons have been arrested in connection with today's incident," he said.

Internet was also suspended in the district to prevent a flare-up, he added.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya was the Mahagathbandhan candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

After meeting the family of the injured persons in Patna, Acharya said, "Today's incident proves that BJP leaders are scared. It's a simple murder of democracy. I want justice for my workers. My three party workers were shot. Even during polling on Monday, there was a murderous attack on me. I just managed to escape."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the incident.

"There is no place for violence in elections. I am in touch with the officers of the district administration. The administration has assured me that the remaining two accused will also be arrested by evening. Those indulging in such acts prove that they have lost the polls," he said.