Gyaan From Legends Lara, Murali, Steyn

Gyaan From Legends Lara, Murali, Steyn

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 13, 2023 17:37 IST
IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma gets a batting masterclass from Brian Lara in the nets. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

SunRisers Hyderabad's legendary coaching trio got cracking in the nets as they gear up for a key clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Batting great Brian Lara, SRH's head coach, worked on young Abhishek Sharma's batting skills, while spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, SRH's spin bowling coach, imparted crucial spin lessons to Washington Sundar.

IMAGE: Who better than Muttiah Muralitharan to talk about spin bowling? Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

SRH's fast bowling coach Dale Steyn was seen helping left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan with his grip.

'LEGENDARY! Fast-bowling legend. Spin-bowling legend. Batting legend. Just legends imparting their wisdom', SRH captioned the Instagram post.

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan works with Dale Steyn. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Sunrisers will be buoyed after their emphatic eight wicket victory against Punjab Kings. But they face a stiff challenge against an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders, who are eyeing a hat-trick of wins after sensational match-winning performances from Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur in their previous two games.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
