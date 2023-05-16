News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sublime Gill, Brilliant Shami

Sublime Gill, Brilliant Shami

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
May 16, 2023 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill struck a maiden IPL century after 13 sublime boundaries and 1 maximum

IMAGE: Shubman Gill struck a maiden IPL century after 13 sublime boundaries and 1 maximum. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans have locked their spot in the Play-Offs with another commanding performance, this time versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15, 2023.

And once again they rode on the backs of the very two players who have been lethal throughout this IPL season.

First it was Shubman Gill, who with his immaculate touch keeps all in awe of his batting. His wonderful wrist work, those awe-inspring cover drives or those effortlessly hit sixes and fours, Gill brought them out for display against a hapless SRH bowling attack.

His sublime timing and runs to all parts of the ground, had SRH fielders chase leather. He didn't put one foot wrong and punished the deliveries that were there for the taking. He brought up his half-century, his 5th this season, off just 22 deliveries.

He batted with awareness, doing well to pierce the infield and bisecting fielders with his wonderful stroke-making.

He rotated the strike well with Sai Sudarshan and the duo put on a 147-run stand. Although the tempo of his run-scoring was affected after the wickets of Sudarshan and other batters around him, Gill scored his maiden IPL 100 off 56 deliveries.

Gill now has 576 runs this season, making him the leading run-scorer among Indian batters -- Yashaswi Jaiswal trailing him by just one run.

Mohammed Shami finished with a four-wicket haul

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami finished with a four wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

GT put on 189 for 9 on the board and it was once again GT's talisman Mohammed Shami who gave them a bright start.

He made early inroads and struck thrice in the Powerplay overs to have SRH on the backfoot in no time. Once again he kept his bowling tight with the ball seaming occasion to have the batters in all sorts of trouble.

He was not finished then and he came back in the 17th over to break the 68-run stand between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Heinrich Klaasen, to put GT on the path to victory and finish with a four-wicket haul.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets and effected a run-out, giving just two in the final over of the GT innings

For Sunrisers, Bhuvi took the honours with a fifer -- the final over a stand out where the Titans lost four wickets and managed to add just 2 runs. He then came out to bat with his team tottering at 59 for 7 in the 9th over.

He joined Klaasen, who hit a half-century, but their fighting partnership of 68 was never going to be enough to keep the team alive in the tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Nehra Didn't Applaud Gill's 100
Why Nehra Didn't Applaud Gill's 100
Could Rashid Khan Be The Next MVP?
Could Rashid Khan Be The Next MVP?
US Ambassador Enjoys Cricket!
US Ambassador Enjoys Cricket!
Run-Machine Gill's New World Record!
Run-Machine Gill's New World Record!
Rahul meets Kharge to solve Karnataka CM dilemma
Rahul meets Kharge to solve Karnataka CM dilemma
D-Street gave thumbs down to ABFRL, TCNS deal
D-Street gave thumbs down to ABFRL, TCNS deal
Why's Shah Rukh Thanking Gauri?
Why's Shah Rukh Thanking Gauri?

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Why Gavaskar Took Dhoni's Autograph

Why Gavaskar Took Dhoni's Autograph

Who Will Join GT In IPL 2023 Play-Offs?

Who Will Join GT In IPL 2023 Play-Offs?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances