Run-Machine Gill's New World Record!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the N D Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, May 15, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill created a world record by becoming the first cricketer to score a century in Test, ODIs, T20I and IPL in a single calendar year.

The Gujarat Titans batter registered his maiden IPL century as he slammed a brilliant 101 from 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

It continued a golden run with the bat for the Punjab batter, who had started the year with an ODI double century against New Zealand -- hitting 208 from 149 balls in Hyderabad.

Gill scored his maiden T20 International century against the same opponents, when he made 126 not out from 99 balls in Ahmedabad.

He seems to enjoy playing in Ahmedabad where he also hit a Test century, in the fourth and final Test against Australia in March.

Gill is the second highest run-getter in IPL 2023, with 576 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 146, including a century and four fifties.

He is also the second highest run-getter in ODIs this year, with 624 runs from nine games, with three centuries and a fifty.