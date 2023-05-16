Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Gujarat Titans secured their place in the IPL 2023 Play-Offs with a dominant victory on Monday, May 15, 2023, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs.

The star of the match was Shubman Gill who scored his first IPL century and his third century in T20 cricket. Gill's remarkable innings played a significant role in the Titans' resounding triumph.

Saluting the 23 year old's innings was King Kohli.

'There's potential and then there's Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you,' Virat Kohli said in an Instagram story.

Soon after, an old photograph resurfaced, featuring Gill and Kohli side by side.

The picture portrayed a younger version of Gill and Kohli, elegantly dressed, presumably attending a formal occasion.

The caption accompanying the image, dated January 6, 2016, read, 'With my idol', emphasising the deep admiration Gill has for Kohli even before making his own mark in the cricketing world.

A couple of nights earlier, another young cricketer was the recepient of Kohli's special attention in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal soaked up every word King Kohli said following the Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Photographs: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in tremendous form this season. Though he failed to open his account on Sunday, the 21 year old has caught everyone's attention.

Following the match, Jaiswal was seen chatting with Kohli. Like it happens when Kohli is giving gyaan, the conversation was one sided with Yashasvi lapping up the priceless advice.