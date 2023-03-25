News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets

'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 25, 2023 10:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned for the four-time IPL champions to another successful campaign in IPL 2023.

CSK's social media in-charge launched 'The Multiverse of Mahi!' on the social media platforms wherein an edited version of Dhoni can be seen rolling his arms at the nets at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, bowling to himself as he hits it for a six.

The video of Dhoni bowling to Dhoni was captioned as, 'The Multiverse of Mahi! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.'

 

The super video editing skills kept the fans engaged and they truly loved it.

CSK will kick off the season when they take on defending champions Gujarat Lions in Ahmedabad on March 31.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass
SEE: Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass
SEE: Learn Tamil From Rahane!
SEE: Learn Tamil From Rahane!
Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery; miss IPL
Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery; miss IPL
India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days
India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days
'We've laughed, cried, danced'
'We've laughed, cried, danced'
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
PIX: The Big Upsets At Miami Open Tennis!
PIX: The Big Upsets At Miami Open Tennis!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

CSK eyeing stake in Major League Cricket's Texas team

CSK eyeing stake in Major League Cricket's Texas team

The 3 big rule changes for IPL 2023

The 3 big rule changes for IPL 2023

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances