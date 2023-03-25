'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned for the four-time IPL champions to another successful campaign in IPL 2023.

CSK's social media in-charge launched 'The Multiverse of Mahi!' on the social media platforms wherein an edited version of Dhoni can be seen rolling his arms at the nets at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, bowling to himself as he hits it for a six.

The video of Dhoni bowling to Dhoni was captioned as, 'The Multiverse of Mahi! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.'

The super video editing skills kept the fans engaged and they truly loved it.

CSK will kick off the season when they take on defending champions Gujarat Lions in Ahmedabad on March 31.