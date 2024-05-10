News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Gutted' Curran rues missed chances after Punjab exit

'Gutted' Curran rues missed chances after Punjab exit

May 10, 2024 00:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sam Curran

Photograph: BCCI

A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win at Dharamsala on Thursday.

RCB is in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

PBKS skipper Sam Curran was a disappointed man as the team was eliminated with two games left.

 

"Frustrating and disappointing. A lot of positive signs but not enough to get over the line and get the wins we needed. Gutted but lots to learn," he said.

"Wasn't a distraction (to miss Shikhar Dhawan). We knew we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and I'm gutted for the team. Got to come back stronger next year."

"Enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys (but) would have loved to have won a few more games. We've had some highs, record chases. The ups and downs have been tough."

"There's lots of experience in the dressing room but have to keep learning. Lots of disappointment but we have to keep fighting."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: RCB crush Punjab by 60 runs; knock them out
PIX: RCB crush Punjab by 60 runs; knock them out
IPL: King Kohli continues to shatter records!
IPL: King Kohli continues to shatter records!
GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes
GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes
AI Express cabin crew call off strike; no sacking
AI Express cabin crew call off strike; no sacking
Verdict in Dabholkar murder case likely today
Verdict in Dabholkar murder case likely today
'I know I need to take risks..': Virat Kohli
'I know I need to take risks..': Virat Kohli
Curtains down for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024
Curtains down for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Curtains down for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

Curtains down for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

'I know I need to take risks..': Virat Kohli

'I know I need to take risks..': Virat Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances