'Gutted' Curran rues missed chances after Punjab exit

A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win at Dharamsala on Thursday.

RCB is in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

PBKS skipper Sam Curran was a disappointed man as the team was eliminated with two games left.

"Frustrating and disappointing. A lot of positive signs but not enough to get over the line and get the wins we needed. Gutted but lots to learn," he said.

"Wasn't a distraction (to miss Shikhar Dhawan). We knew we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and I'm gutted for the team. Got to come back stronger next year."

"Enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys (but) would have loved to have won a few more games. We've had some highs, record chases. The ups and downs have been tough."

"There's lots of experience in the dressing room but have to keep learning. Lots of disappointment but we have to keep fighting."