News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass

Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 22, 2023 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni doing the 'whistle podu' as Ruturaj Gaikwad is all smiles. Photographs: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Mahindra Singh Dhoni's 'Helicopter' shot is a signature one. Very few batters have adapted the art from the master himself.

The on-fields skills may not be easy to pick, but how about some off the field fun to learn from the OG Master of Cool?

Mahi with Dwayne Bravo

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League just days away, the league's second-most successful franchise had Mahi teaching his team-mates the art of...what else but whistling.

'How to #WhistlePodu: A Thala Masterclass!', CSK captioned two pictures posted on their Twitter feed.

While CSK's youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad was all smiles as Mahi whistled, the former India captain got his senior-most team-mate Dwayne Bravo to put his fingers together and attempt to whistle.

By the looks of it, the team will be able to 'whistle podu' in time for this season's IPL, that commences on March 31.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: The New Delhi Capitals Jersey
SEE: The New Delhi Capitals Jersey
Dada Back At Delhi Capitals!
Dada Back At Delhi Capitals!
USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket
USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket
9 killed, 160 hurt as 6.8 magnitude tremor jolts Pak
9 killed, 160 hurt as 6.8 magnitude tremor jolts Pak
Mukroh is part of Meghalaya, not Assam, says Sangma
Mukroh is part of Meghalaya, not Assam, says Sangma
CBI asks Interpol to restore Red Notice against Choksi
CBI asks Interpol to restore Red Notice against Choksi
4 arrested for helping Amritpal escape
4 arrested for helping Amritpal escape

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Kept changing: Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses

Kept changing: Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses

Finding momentum early key to IPL success: Bhajji

Finding momentum early key to IPL success: Bhajji

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances