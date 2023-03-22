Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni doing the 'whistle podu' as Ruturaj Gaikwad is all smiles. Photographs: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Mahindra Singh Dhoni's 'Helicopter' shot is a signature one. Very few batters have adapted the art from the master himself.

The on-fields skills may not be easy to pick, but how about some off the field fun to learn from the OG Master of Cool?

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League just days away, the league's second-most successful franchise had Mahi teaching his team-mates the art of...what else but whistling.

'How to #WhistlePodu: A Thala Masterclass!', CSK captioned two pictures posted on their Twitter feed.

While CSK's youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad was all smiles as Mahi whistled, the former India captain got his senior-most team-mate Dwayne Bravo to put his fingers together and attempt to whistle.

By the looks of it, the team will be able to 'whistle podu' in time for this season's IPL, that commences on March 31.