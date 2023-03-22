News
IPL 2023: BCCI introduces 3 big rule changes

IPL 2023: BCCI introduces 3 big rule changes

Source: PTI
March 22, 2023 19:14 IST
Captains allowed to name playing XI after toss

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Teams will be reportedly allowed to announce teams after the toss in new set of rules in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The captains of IPL teams can name their playing eleven after the toss instead of handing over team sheets before the spin of coin, stated the new playing conditions issued by the BCCI.

According to playing conditions clause 1.2.1: "Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss."

"Other than set out in Clause 1.2.9 no player (member of the playing eleven) may be changed after the nomination and prior to the start of play without the consent of the opposing captain."

 

This effectively means that after the toss, if a skipper feels that he needs to change his eleven as per demands of the situation, he is free to do that till the match starts.

The other significant change in playing conditions is penalising unfair movement by the wicketkeeper in case there is shift in position before the batter meets the ball.

In the event of unfair movement by the wicket-keeper, either umpire shall call and signal dead ball and inform the other umpire the reason for doing so. The bowler's end umpire shall then: "award the one-run penalty for Wide or No ball, if applicable or award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side. Inform the captain of the fielding side of the reason for this action. Inform the batters and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred."

The "Impact Substitution" where a new player can be introduced during the match from the five designated substitutions had already been announced by the tournament committee. 

Apart from the time of the announcement of the playing XI, the other significant changes to the rules are:

  • Over rate penalty of only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for every over not completed in the allocated time.
  • Unfair movement of the wicketkeeper will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs.
  • Unfair movement by a fielder will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs.

 

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

