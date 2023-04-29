News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Not To Chase A Target

How Not To Chase A Target

By LAXMI NEGI
April 29, 2023 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh (9 off 13) failed to provide any momentum.Photograph: BCCI

Once the Lucknow SuperGiants scored 257, the outcome of the game appeared almost ordained. However, LSG could not take the contest lightly because the pitch was a batting paradise, and PBKS is a naturally aggressive batting unit. All that was expected of PBKS batters was a good start.

PBKS got off to a horror start, with Shikhar Dhawan returning to the field after 15 days, only to fall to Marcus Stoinis in the first over of the innings.

Prabhsimran Singh (9 off 13) failed to provide any momentum, and Punjab never looked interested in going after the target. Luckily, he was sent back by Naveen-ul-Haq in the fourth over.

PBKS batters struggled to find rhythm, putting the team under immense pressure right from the start. The hosts reached 55 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay, but they were way behind the asking rate, which continued to shoot up.

Throughout the innings, Punjab's batting performance was dull and the batters faied to mount any serious challenge to the massive target.

Atharva Taide

IMAGE: Atharva Taide was the sole bright spot for PBKS, hitting 66 off just 36 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Atharva Taide, a Vidarbha batter in his maiden IPL season, batted fearlessly, hitting 66 off just 36 balls. PBKS's middle order -- Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran -- failed to invest any significant contribution to the chase.

Yash Thakur

IMAGE: Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Photograph: BCCI

Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, picking up four wickets, bowling with great control and discipline. Naveen too impressed with his three-wicket haul and his ability to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs.

PBKS scored a respectable 201 in the end, but it was a disappointing batting performance. The batters never really looked like they were going hard enough for the target and seemed more focused on mitigating the damage to their net run rate.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'
Stoinis Electrifies Mohali
Stoinis Electrifies Mohali
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Gujarat HC begins hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea
Gujarat HC begins hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea
'Punjab were clueless; everything clicked for LSG'
'Punjab were clueless; everything clicked for LSG'
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Andrew Strauss to step down as ECB strategic adviser
Andrew Strauss to step down as ECB strategic adviser

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Kohli Is Now A Computer Engg Question

Kohli Is Now A Computer Engg Question

How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games

How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances