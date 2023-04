Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were spotted at the I S Bindra stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28, 2023 to support their team.

It wasn't a good evening for PBKS as they lost the game to the Lucknow SuperGiants by 56 runs.

Take a look at Preity and Gene in Mohali:

IMAGE: Preity and Gene. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Preity with Rajiv Shukla, former chairman of the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Preity with actor Varun Sharma, left.

IMAGE: Preity handed out PBKS before the game commenced.

IMAGE: Ek selfie toh banti hai!