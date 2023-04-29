News
Stoinis Electrifies Mohali

By LAXMI NEGI
April 29, 2023 08:19 IST
Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis stole the show with a breath-taking innings of 72 off 40 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The Lucknow Super Giants put up a magnificent display of carnage-filled batting in their IPL match against the Punjab Kings at the I S Bindra stadium in Mohali on April 28, 2023.

LSG had come under scrutiny for the absence of an aggressive approach in IPL 2023 so far, but on Friday, they changed their game plan after Skipper K L Rahul failed to make an impact on the batting paradise.

Kyle Mayers

IMAGE: Kyle Mayers celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

LSG opening batter Kyle Mayers set the tone with a blazing 54 runs. He got a measure of the pitch early and kept punishing the PBKS bowlers with big hits, completing his fifty off just 20 balls within the Powerplay.

Mayers hit seven fours and four sixes to catch the Punjab bowlers off guard. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed him soon after he completed his half-century.

Ayush Badoni, who was sent up the order at No 3, responded with 43 off 24. Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19) also played his part in the middle overs, but Marcus Stoinis stole the show with his breath-taking 72 off 40 balls, his top IPL score, breaking his previous best of 65.

The Australian arrived at the crease when LSG were already cruising at a run rate of over 10 an over.

Batting at a strike rate of 180, the power hitter donned the role of finisher as he slammed six fours and five sixes.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni played his part with 43 off 24. Photograph: BCCI

Stoinis's innings was a testament to his incredible hitting ability, as he punished every PBKS bowler who came his way. He played some exceptional shots all around the ground and was particularly severe on the spinners.

It was an innings of pure class and power, as he struck the ball with tremendous force and precision.

PBKS bowlers had no answer to the batting onslaught as the LSG innings saw a total of 14 sixes and 27 boundaries.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis's innings was a testament to his incredible hitting ability.Photograph: BCCI

At one point, it looked like LSG would break RCB's record for the highest total in the IPL. Back in 2013, RCB had smashed 263 for 5 off 20 overs against the then Pune Warriors thanks to Chris Gayle's 175 not out off 66 balls.

But Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceded only 22 runs in the fnal two overs to deny that record.

LSG clinched their fifth win of the season in 8 matches, moving to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

 
LAXMI NEGI
