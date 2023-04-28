News
'Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 28, 2023 19:02 IST
Rinku Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Singh/Twitter

After KKR'S Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes in the final over to defeat reigning champions Gujarat Titans, he took a call from a certain gent who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders.

'Sir called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. He said people call me for their marriage, I don't go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance),' Singh revealed on JioCinema, the digital broadcaster for IPL 2023.

Rinku has reportedly invested more than Rs 5 million of his hard-earned to build a hostel for young cricketers in the area where he grew up and before said gent dances at the left-hander's wedding, you can count on him to be at the hostel's opening.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
