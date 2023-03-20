Lara's Stylish Entry!

Photographs: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for IPL 2023 as their players and coaches began arriving in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Head Coach Brian Lara looked radiant as ever as he made a stylish entry at the team hotel. The great man will be looking to turn around SRH's fortunes after the franchise failed to make it to the play-offs in the last two seasons.

'Alagalagalagalagala Lara!! Switch the #FireModeOn, Hyderabad. Mana Head Coach Brian Lara just checked in!' Sunrisers Hyderabad captioned the Instagram post.

Bowling coach Dale Steyn was all smiles as he touched down in Hyderabad.

'Ahh. Ha. Ha. Ha. Steyn Alive! Our fast bowling coach is back in Hyderabad!'

'The He-Mang and the masters of the Orange Universe #OrangeArmy, let's welcome our batting coach Hemang Badani!" Sunrisers exclaimed yet again, welcoming Batting Coach Hemang Badani.