Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner, Chahal Share A Hug

Warner, Chahal Share A Hug

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 20, 2023 08:32 IST
IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is all smiles as David Warner greets him after the second ODI between India and Australia in Vizag on Sunday. Photographs: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The on-field battles notwithstanding, there is a ton of warmth shared between Indian and Australian players.

And that was visible when David Warner greeted Yuzvendra Chahal after Australia won the 2nd ODI in Vizag on Sunday.

Both players were not part of the playing XIs of their respective teams for Sunday's game. The duo shared a smile, a handshake, and a hug before parting.

 

The Indian Premier League is the catalyst behind this camaraderie shared between international players and the two will cross swords when the marquee T20 event kicks off on March 31.

Chahal's Rajasthan Royals will face off against Warner's Delhi Capitals on April 8.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series
2nd ODI: Hope's ton lifts West Indies to win over SA
New Zealand on the brink of series sweep vs Sri Lanka
'Catch Of The Century?'
Khalistani protestors attack Indian embassy in London
India lodges strong protest with British envoy
'MS Dhoni can play IPL 2024 as well'
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

Indian batters fall to Starc's strengths

Starc puts on bowling exhibition to keep Aus alive

