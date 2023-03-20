Warner, Chahal Share A Hug

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is all smiles as David Warner greets him after the second ODI between India and Australia in Vizag on Sunday. Photographs: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The on-field battles notwithstanding, there is a ton of warmth shared between Indian and Australian players.

And that was visible when David Warner greeted Yuzvendra Chahal after Australia won the 2nd ODI in Vizag on Sunday.

Both players were not part of the playing XIs of their respective teams for Sunday's game. The duo shared a smile, a handshake, and a hug before parting.

The Indian Premier League is the catalyst behind this camaraderie shared between international players and the two will cross swords when the marquee T20 event kicks off on March 31.

Chahal's Rajasthan Royals will face off against Warner's Delhi Capitals on April 8.