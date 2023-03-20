News
MI Begin Training For IPL 2023

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 20, 2023 11:42 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' players and coaches on Day 1 of their training camp on Sunday. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians kicked off their preparations for IPL 2023 with the first day of their training camp on Sunday.

Head Coach Mark Boucher took charge as the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen reported for duty on the first day.

'Mission TATA IPL 2023. Head coach Mark Boucher takes charge on Day 1 of the MI Training Camp'. MI POSTED on Instagram.

All eyes will be on whether Arjun finally makes his IPL debut this season.

Arjun emulated his dad, hitting a century on Ranji debut for Goa against Rajasthan in December.

The youngster picked up 12 wickets and scored 223 runs in seven Ranji games. He also bagged 10 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

South African youngster Dewald Brevis, popularly known as 'Baby AB', will look to leave a mark as Mumbai Indians aim to bounce back after an awful show last year.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
