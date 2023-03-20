IMAGE: Steve Smith's diving effort saw Hardik Pandya walking back for just 1.

Mitchell Starc was on fire on Sunday as he made use of the helpful conditions in Visakhapatnam to pick up his maiden 5-wicket haul on Indian soil.

Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith kept social media busy as he once again proved his mettle in the slips with a stunning catch.

Hardik Pandya ended up getting a thick edge on a delivery from Sean Abbott and it looked like the ball was too far from Smith at the slips.

Smith pulled off a full length to his right and his superman effort stunned the India dugout.

Smith's diving effort saw Pandya walking back for 1.

The commentators too were left dumbfounded by Smith's brilliance with Sanjay Manjrekar suggesting that it could be considered for the 'catch of the century'.

'Wow, lucky to have watched all this. That is as far as a human being can go with the dive. Sensational,' Manjrekar marveled on air.

Aaron Finch, who was also on air, highlighted how efficient Smith has been in the slip cordon for Australia over the years.

'Who needs three slips when you have Steve Smith standing there? Steve Smith... he has been known over the years to take those one-handed beauties,' Finchy said.

'Almost catches it behind him. Brilliant from Steve Smith.'