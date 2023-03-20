News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 20, 2023 10:56 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2023 and we were zapped by his bulging biceps at one of the net sessions in Chennai.

The 41 year old is set to return to Chepauk in front of CSK's fans after a long time, and thus his every move is being shared widely across social media.

Taking to Twitter ahead of IPL 2023, CSK gave fans a peek at Dhoni's preparations for the new season.

And Harsha Bhogle couldn't but notice Dhoni's acquistion of muscle ahead of IPL 2023.

'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this. Power game this #TataIPL?' Harsha tweeted.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
SEE: David Warner's heartfelt note for Pant
SEE: Bhajji, Raina Dance Naatu Naatu
What does DC have in common with Microsoft boss?
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Sara's Scenic Road Trip
Mumbai Indians bag New York franchise in MLC
'Most difficult op done by any army in the world'
PIX: Dhoni's CSK Gear Up For IPL 2023

SEE: Dhoni's H-U-G-E Sixes!

