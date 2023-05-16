News
Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home

Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 16, 2023 19:47 IST
Mohammad Siraj

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Mohammed Siraj's family. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

In a heartwarming gesture, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and several RCB team-mates visited Mohammed Siraj's new home in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

The visit took place on Monday night, a couple of days before RCB's must-win IPL 2023 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB

IMAGE: RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis greets Siraj's family as Sanjay Bangar and Kedar Jadhav look on. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

RCB's Twitter account shared a delightful series of images capturing the players enjoying biryani at Siraj's home.

RCB

IMAGE: RCB players at Siraj's new house. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

The RCB squad, including their newest recruit Kedhar Jadhav, as well as Faf du Plessis and Wayne Parnell, were present.

RCB

IMAGE: Anuj Rawat with Siraj. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

Among the snapshots that showcased the beauty of Siraj's house, one image stood out prominently. It featured a framed picture of Siraj and Kohli celebrating a wicket during an ODI match, displaying their evident joy and camaraderie.

RCB

IMAGE: Mahipal Lomror looks on as Michael Bracewell chats. Don't miss the pictures that adorn the wall. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

The frame also held a snapshot from India's memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, accompanied by precious cricket memorabilia adorning Siraj's shelvesm-- an acknowledgment of his remarkable performances and magnificent achievements.

RCB

IMAGE: Wayne Parnell chats with RCB team-mates. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

With their Play-Off hopes hanging in the balance, RCB is gearing up for a do-or-die battle against SRH on Thursday, May 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium.

 
