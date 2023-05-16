Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home

In a heartwarming gesture, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and several RCB team-mates visited Mohammed Siraj's new home in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Hyderabad.
The visit took place on Monday night, a couple of days before RCB's must-win IPL 2023 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB's Twitter account shared a delightful series of images capturing the players enjoying biryani at Siraj's home.
The RCB squad, including their newest recruit Kedhar Jadhav, as well as Faf du Plessis and Wayne Parnell, were present.
Among the snapshots that showcased the beauty of Siraj's house, one image stood out prominently. It featured a framed picture of Siraj and Kohli celebrating a wicket during an ODI match, displaying their evident joy and camaraderie.
The frame also held a snapshot from India's memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, accompanied by precious cricket memorabilia adorning Siraj's shelvesm-- an acknowledgment of his remarkable performances and magnificent achievements.
With their Play-Off hopes hanging in the balance, RCB is gearing up for a do-or-die battle against SRH on Thursday, May 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium.