Could Rashid Khan Be The Next MVP?

Could Rashid Khan Be The Next MVP?

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
May 16, 2023 06:30 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 61.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the fastest half-century in IPL history -- from just 13 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal is still the top player on the MVP table with an MVPI of 706. But for how long? With Rajasthan Royals almost out of this year's IPL, he might be left with just one last opportunity to increase his MVPI tally.

Given the way he's batting, Faf du Plessis (MVPI: 667) has a good chance of being the MVPI of IPL 2023 if RCB can qualify for the play-offs. But with RCB, who knows what happens next? Even RCB doesn't know.

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan after slamming his maiden IPL half-century and his highest IPL score. Photograph: BCCI

That's why Rashid Khan (664) of GT might be a good bet, especially because GT is still the favourite to top the points table.

As someone guaranteed to bowl 4 overs and always likely to get a few wickets at a good economy rate, Rashid's bowling performance is surely to add many more points to his MVPI tally. But if he blazes away with the bat the way he did last week his tally could soar rapidly to the top.

Table 1 lists players with the highest MVPI, and also players that offer best value for money, via the Paisa Vasool Index. PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every ‘run equivalent' that he contributes.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes column that contribute to the MVPI calculation.

Table 1: Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2023 (after Match 61 ending 14.5.23)

RankPlayerTeamFromMVPIPVI($)
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 706 658
2 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 667 1124
3 Rashid Khan GT AFG 664 2420
4 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 618 1387
5 Axar Patel DC IND 544 1773
6 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 532 3491
7 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 530 2224
8 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 487 1430
9 Shubman Gill GT IND 476 1801
10 Devon Conway CSK NZ 465 250
11 Sanju Samson RR IND 461 3525
12 Nitish Rana KKR IND 456 2036
13 Virat Kohli RCB IND 449 3579
14 Jos Buttler RR ENG 439 2644
15 Piyush Chawla MI IND 434 123
16 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 432 1746
17 Rinku Singh KKR IND 430 148
18 Mohammed Shami GT IND 425 1576
19 Shivam Dube CSK IND 416 1116
20 Ishan Kishan MI IND 416 3928
21 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 402 2310
22 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 390 1923
23 Ravichandran Ashwin RR IND 389 1492
24 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 383 4476
25 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 376 2622
26 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 375 155
27 VenkateshIyer KKR IND 373 2489
28 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 370 1394
29 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 363 148
30 Cameron Green MI AUS 363 5165
31 Andre Russell KKR WI 361 3858
32 David Warner DC AUS 356 1881
33 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 356 602
34 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 349 2661
35 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 349 184
36 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 346 2555
37 Hardik Pandya GT IND 332 4841
38 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 331 615
39 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 328 3008
40 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 326 2711
41 Mohit Sharma GT IND 325 165
42 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 313 68
43 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 311 75
44 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 298 6651
45 Matheesha Prathirana CSK SL 293 79
46 David Miller GT SA 289 1112
47 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 288 1488
48 Trent Boult RR NZ 281 3305
49 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 276 1553
50 Vijay Shankar GT IND 269 558

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: A video grab of the SKY shot that had Sachin Tendulkar in awe.

Table 2: More data about the Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2023 (after Match 61 ending 14.5.23)

RankPlayerRunsTop Score4's6'sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamePVI (INR)
Rank Player's Name Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games PVI(INR)
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 575 124 75 26 166.2 0 - 13 52610
2 Faf du Plessis 631 84 48 34 154.3 0 - 12 89955
3 Rashid Khan 95 79 4 11 243.6 23 8 12 193632
4 Suryakumar Yadav 479 103 52 24 190.8 0 - 12 110957
5 Axar Patel 268 54 20 14 137.4 10 6.8 12 141807
6 Ravindra Jadeja 133 25 5 7 127.9 16 7.2 13 279270
7 Glenn Maxwell 384 77 27 30 182.9 3 9.1 12 177898
8 Ruturaj Gaikwad 425 92 33 21 146.6 0 - 13 114403
9 Shubman Gill 475 94 49 13 141.4 0 - 12 144058
10 Devon Conway 498 92 58 13 134.6 0 - 13 19969
11 Sanju Samson 360 66 25 18 154.5 0 - 13 281996
12 Nitish Rana 405 75 37 20 143.1 3 9.2 13 162907
13 Virat Kohli 438 82 40 11 131.5 0 - 12 286351
14 Jos Buttler 392 95 42 14 141.0 0 - 13 211520
15 Piyush Chawla 25 18 1 1 125.0 19 7.6 12 9875
16 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 21 8 13 139716
17 Rinku Singh 407 58 25 25 143.3 0 - 13 11877
18 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 - 19 7.7 12 126050
19 Shivam Dube 363 52 12 30 157.1 0 - 13 89286
20 Ishan Kishan 366 75 42 16 143.5 0 - 12 314217
21 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 19 8 13 184790
22 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 50.0 16 7.8 12 153846
23 Ravichandran Ashwin 67 30 5 3 131.4 14 7.5 13 119354
24 Nicholas Pooran 292 62 21 21 173.8 0 - 12 358075
25 Marcus Stoinis 279 72 19 18 142.3 5 9.2 12 209726
26 Ajinkya Rahane 282 71 22 13 169.9 0 - 11 12381
27 Venkatesh Iyer 380 104 29 20 145.0 0 - 13 199157
28 Heinrich Klaasen 262 53 18 16 180.7 0 - 9 111486
29 Kyle Mayers 361 73 35 22 144.4 0 8.4 12 11806
30 Cameron Green 277 67 24 11 149.7 5 10 12 413223
31 Andre Russell 220 42 13 17 149.7 7 11.3 13 308666
32 David Warner 384 65 57 3 126.7 0 - 12 150482
33 Mitchell Marsh 128 63 11 7 132.0 12 8.4 9 48154
34 Moeen Ali 115 23 12 5 132.2 9 7.5 12 212853
35 Prabhsimran Singh 334 103 34 19 153.9 0 - 12 14736
36 Shikhar Dhawan 356 99 47 11 143.5 0 - 9 204377
37 Hardik Pandya 281 66 22 11 130.7 3 8.6 11 387263
38 Wriddhiman Saha 275 81 35 7 134.8 0 - 12 49202
39 Shimron Hetmyer 253 56 8 20 149.7 0 - 13 240636
40 Krunal Pandya 122 34 13 4 117.3 8 7.3 12 216915
41 Mohit Sharma 0 0 0 0 - 13 7.5 9 13187
42 Jitesh Sharma 265 49 19 18 158.7 0 - 12 5477
43 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 0.0 19 9.8 13 5972
44 Sam Curran 216 55 15 10 129.3 7 10.2 12 532119
45 Matheesha Prathirana 0 0 0 0 - 13 7.8 9 6338
46 David Miller 242 46 16 13 151.3 0 - 11 88977
47 Ravi Bishnoi 15 5 1 0 78.9 12 8.1 12 119048
48 Trent Boult 15 15 1 1 125.0 12 8.1 9 264362
49 Arshdeep Singh 2 2 0 0 100.0 16 9.6 12 124224
50 Vijay Shankar 234 63 20 12 163.6 0 - 10 44610
 

SRINIVAS BHOGLE / Rediff.com & PURNENDU MAJI
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

