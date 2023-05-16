Could Rashid Khan Be The Next MVP?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 61.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the fastest half-century in IPL history -- from just 13 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal is still the top player on the MVP table with an MVPI of 706. But for how long? With Rajasthan Royals almost out of this year's IPL, he might be left with just one last opportunity to increase his MVPI tally.

Given the way he's batting, Faf du Plessis (MVPI: 667) has a good chance of being the MVPI of IPL 2023 if RCB can qualify for the play-offs. But with RCB, who knows what happens next? Even RCB doesn't know.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan after slamming his maiden IPL half-century and his highest IPL score. Photograph: BCCI

That's why Rashid Khan (664) of GT might be a good bet, especially because GT is still the favourite to top the points table.

As someone guaranteed to bowl 4 overs and always likely to get a few wickets at a good economy rate, Rashid's bowling performance is surely to add many more points to his MVPI tally. But if he blazes away with the bat the way he did last week his tally could soar rapidly to the top.

Table 1 lists players with the highest MVPI, and also players that offer best value for money, via the Paisa Vasool Index. PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every ‘run equivalent' that he contributes.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes column that contribute to the MVPI calculation.

Table 1: Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2023 (after Match 61 ending 14.5.23)

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI($) 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 706 658 2 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 667 1124 3 Rashid Khan GT AFG 664 2420 4 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 618 1387 5 Axar Patel DC IND 544 1773 6 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 532 3491 7 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 530 2224 8 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 487 1430 9 Shubman Gill GT IND 476 1801 10 Devon Conway CSK NZ 465 250 11 Sanju Samson RR IND 461 3525 12 Nitish Rana KKR IND 456 2036 13 Virat Kohli RCB IND 449 3579 14 Jos Buttler RR ENG 439 2644 15 Piyush Chawla MI IND 434 123 16 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 432 1746 17 Rinku Singh KKR IND 430 148 18 Mohammed Shami GT IND 425 1576 19 Shivam Dube CSK IND 416 1116 20 Ishan Kishan MI IND 416 3928 21 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 402 2310 22 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 390 1923 23 Ravichandran Ashwin RR IND 389 1492 24 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 383 4476 25 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 376 2622 26 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 375 155 27 VenkateshIyer KKR IND 373 2489 28 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 370 1394 29 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 363 148 30 Cameron Green MI AUS 363 5165 31 Andre Russell KKR WI 361 3858 32 David Warner DC AUS 356 1881 33 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 356 602 34 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 349 2661 35 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 349 184 36 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 346 2555 37 Hardik Pandya GT IND 332 4841 38 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 331 615 39 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 328 3008 40 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 326 2711 41 Mohit Sharma GT IND 325 165 42 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 313 68 43 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 311 75 44 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 298 6651 45 Matheesha Prathirana CSK SL 293 79 46 David Miller GT SA 289 1112 47 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 288 1488 48 Trent Boult RR NZ 281 3305 49 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 276 1553 50 Vijay Shankar GT IND 269 558

IMAGE: A video grab of the SKY shot that had Sachin Tendulkar in awe.

Table 2: More data about the Best Performing Players so far in IPL 2023 (after Match 61 ending 14.5.23)