When Virat Kohli surprised Siraj

Mohammed Siraj gained fame after he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2017 auction for Rs 2.6 crore.

It was a dream come true when Virat Kohli paid a visit to his residence. Siraj recalled the incident when Kohli was coming to Hyderabad and was invited by the pacer to his house.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer revealed that Kohli coming to his house was the best surprise of his life.

Mohammed Siraj shared some anecdotes from his past on the RCB podcast, he said: ‘I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said ‘I have a stiff back miyan, I can't come.’ I told him to rest. What more could I say.’

‘But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won't come. It became news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki,’ he added.

Siraj spoke about how IPL changed his life, ‘I only had struggles, my dad used to drive an auto, I only had a Platina. Dad used to give me 60 rupees for Petrol. I would manage with that to reach Uppal Stadium, which was quite far from my house. When I was selected for the IPL, all those struggles came to an end.’

‘Dad stopped driving the auto, mom stopped doing household work, we stopped living in rented accommodation, we bought a new house. I didn't need anything else in life. All I needed was my parents to be happy in a house we own. IPL gave me fame, it taught me the ways to be in social circles from meeting and talking to so many people. I learned so much. It's all because of IPL,’the speedster said.

Siraj is one of the three players to be retained by RCB for IPL 2022. The other two players are Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.