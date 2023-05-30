Did Sara Ali Khan Jinx Shubman Gill?

In the IPL 2023 final, all eyes were on Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill, the star batter from the Gujarat Titans team.

However, Gill's innings was cut short as he was dismissed after scoring just 39 runs.

On the final day of IPL 2023, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan was seen at the stadium accompanied by actor Vicky Kaushal.

Their presence was linked to the promotion for their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, scheduled for release in theatres on June 2.

There have been rumours about Sara and Shubman dating, although neither of them has confirmed this. Following Gill's early dismissal, some netizens trolled him for his performance in the crucial match.

One user commented, '#Sara came today to watch #ShubmanGill's Batting & he got out early #GTvCSK #IPL2023Final #MSDhoni.'

Another user wrote, 'Sara Ali Khan Vo to out ho gaya. :)'

A fan added, 'Shubhman Gill got out early because of Sara Ali Khan, she made the team lose the match today.'