News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anurag Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong hits back

Anurag Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong hits back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2024 09:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the hand of foreign powers is visible with the hand of the Congress in its manifesto which "wants to give property of your children to the Muslims".

IMAGE: BJP leader Anurag Thakur addresses an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. Photograph: @ianuragthakur/X

"It is for the public to decide that your property should go to your children or the Muslims. We have given equal rights to the Muslims from toilets, to houses to gas cylinders to food but not in the name of religion," Thakur said addressing a gathering in Hamirpur.

The BJP leader said the Congress wants to divide the country on the basis of religion and region.

The tukde tukde gang has taken over the mindset of the Congress and it is for the public to decide that they want to support the forces dividing the country or uniting the country, he said.

"I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that when Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister of the Country, there was a rule that 55 per cent of property of former prime minister Indira Gandhi would go to the government treasury but Rajiv Gandhi changed the law to save his property," he alleged.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress complained to the Election Commission against Anurag Thakur for his "outrageous" remarks and alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sent a complaint to the Election Commission against Thakur and has sought "immediate and meaningful" action against him, failing which they will "name and shame the offenders".

The Congress also said that Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself.

"@INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions. And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
What If Modi Scores Below 200 Seats...
What If Modi Scores Below 200 Seats...
13 arrested from Guj, Raj with drugs worth Rs 230 cr
13 arrested from Guj, Raj with drugs worth Rs 230 cr
India shock Olympic champs Korea for WC recurve gold
India shock Olympic champs Korea for WC recurve gold
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired

When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired

Where Was Modi When We Needed Him Most?

Where Was Modi When We Needed Him Most?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances