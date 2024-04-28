Anurag Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong hits back

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the hand of foreign powers is visible with the hand of the Congress in its manifesto which "wants to give property of your children to the Muslims".

IMAGE: BJP leader Anurag Thakur addresses an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. Photograph: @ianuragthakur/X

"It is for the public to decide that your property should go to your children or the Muslims. We have given equal rights to the Muslims from toilets, to houses to gas cylinders to food but not in the name of religion," Thakur said addressing a gathering in Hamirpur.

The BJP leader said the Congress wants to divide the country on the basis of religion and region.

The tukde tukde gang has taken over the mindset of the Congress and it is for the public to decide that they want to support the forces dividing the country or uniting the country, he said.

"I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that when Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister of the Country, there was a rule that 55 per cent of property of former prime minister Indira Gandhi would go to the government treasury but Rajiv Gandhi changed the law to save his property," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Congress complained to the Election Commission against Anurag Thakur for his "outrageous" remarks and alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sent a complaint to the Election Commission against Thakur and has sought "immediate and meaningful" action against him, failing which they will "name and shame the offenders".

The Congress also said that Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself.

"@INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions. And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.