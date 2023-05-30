Dhoni Overwhelmed, Lifts Jadeja

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings old-timers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu celebrate CSK's fifth IPL title. Photographs: BCCI

In the thrilling IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad, which ended early on Tuesday, May 30, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious against the Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Jadeja celebrates the winning runs.

As Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning runs, the entire CSK dugout erupted with joy and rushed onto the field to embrace the hero.

IMAGE: An overjoyed Maheesh Theekshana, who serves the Sri Lankan army as a sergeant when he is not playing cricket, greets Jadeja after the winning runs have been scored.

Unlike the IPL 2021 final where M S Dhoni simply gave a thumbs up and headed to the dugout when CSK won, there was an overwhelming outpouring of emotions this time as they won a fifth IPL title, matching the record set by the Mumbai Indians in the tournament's history.

Dhoni, unable to watch the last three balls of the thrilling finale, kept his eyes closed while sitting in the dugout.

With 10 runs required off the last two deliveries, Jadeja displayed his brilliance by smashing a six off Mohit Sharma over long-on, followed by a well-executed shot for four on the leg side.

IMAGE: Dhoni and his old team-mate Dwayne Bravo, now CSK's bowling coach, share a you-know-how-I-feel moment.

Moments later, in what can be considered the highlight of IPL 2023, an emotional Dhoni lifted Jadeja, and the two celebrated the historic victory together.

After the rain-marred fixture, where CSK secured a five wicket win over the Gujarat Titans, Jadeja dedicated the triumph to a special member of the CSK side -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IMAGE: A hug for Jadeja from CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey.

'I would like to dedicate this win to M S Dhoni, a valued member of the CSK family. Winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd feels incredible. As I hail from Gujarat, this victory holds a special place in my heart,' Jadeja expressed with elation.

IMAGE: Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been a stellar performer for CSK this season, embrace.

