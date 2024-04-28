News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth Rs 230 cr

13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth Rs 230 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2024 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thirteen persons have been arrested after the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 230 crore following raids at four drug manufacturing units in Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said.

IMAGE: Gujarat Police ATS and NCB unearthed four drugs-making units in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Photograph: X

The raids were conducted by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau jointly on Friday after the ATS received a tip-off that Ahmedabad resident Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit of Rajasthan had set up mephedrone manufacturing units, the official said on Saturday.

A watch was kept on the movements of Enani and Rajpurohit as well as their accomplices, following which the raids were conducted at the units in Sirohi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Piplaj village in Gandhinagar and Bhaktinagar industrial area of Amreli district in Gujarat, an ATS release said.

 

"The ATS recovered 22.028 kilograms of mephedrone (in solid form) and 124 kilograms of liquid mephedrone, collectively valued at Rs 230 crore. Rajpurohit was nabbed during the raid in Gandhinagar and Enani was held from Sirohi," it said.

As per the probe, Enani was in jail for seven years after he was nabbed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2015 for his involvement in the production of mephedrone at an industrial unit in Rajasthan.

All the accused were inter-connected and procuring the raw material from a company at Vapi industrial area in Valsad district, the release said.

"Investigations are on to find out since when they have been producing the drug, whether they sold it in the past and who else was part of the entire cartel," said the release.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Drug crime is the most serious crime India is facing'
'Drug crime is the most serious crime India is facing'
Gujarat saw drug seizures worth Rs 5300cr in 18 months
Gujarat saw drug seizures worth Rs 5300cr in 18 months
Drugs worth Rs 37 cr seized near Mumbai; 7 held
Drugs worth Rs 37 cr seized near Mumbai; 7 held
Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong retorts
Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong retorts
India shock Olympic champs Korea for WC recurve gold
India shock Olympic champs Korea for WC recurve gold
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Record 3,300 kg of drugs seized off Gujarat coast

Record 3,300 kg of drugs seized off Gujarat coast

How Dawood became an 'international drug trafficker'

How Dawood became an 'international drug trafficker'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances