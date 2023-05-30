News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I had tears in my eyes'

'I had tears in my eyes'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2023 06:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he would like to play another season provided his body is up for it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Cinema

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again reiterated that retirement from the IPL was not on the cards for him yet.

After leading Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling 5th IPL title with a last-ball win over Gujarat Titans early Tuesday, Dhoni was asked at the post-match presentation if he had played his final professional match.

'If you see, this is the best time to announce a retirement. The amount of love I have been shown, wherever I've played this year. The easier thing for me is to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back to play at least one more season of IPL,' the cricket legend, who will turn 42 on July 7, said.

'But a lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more a gift from my side. The way fans have shown their love and affection it's something I need to do for them,' Dhoni told commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Talking about getting emotional over the love shown by fans, Dhoni said 'You do get emotional. It started over here, (the first match of IPL 2023 was played in Ahmedabad) the first game I just walked around and the full house was chanting my name. I had tears in my eyes and I just stood there in the dugout for a while and I took my time and I realised that I want to enjoy it and not take that pressure.

'It was the same in Chennai, it was my last game over there. But it will be good to come back and play whatever I can.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pick Your Indian Team For WTC Final
Pick Your Indian Team For WTC Final
Kohli joins Team India training
Kohli joins Team India training
WTC Final promises thrills, sell-out crowds
WTC Final promises thrills, sell-out crowds
Vicky, Sara Enjoy IPL 2023 Final
Vicky, Sara Enjoy IPL 2023 Final
'Divine' Show At Motera!
'Divine' Show At Motera!
PIX: Five-star Chennai Super Kings crowned IPL champs
PIX: Five-star Chennai Super Kings crowned IPL champs
IPL Title No. 5: Champions CSK celebrate and how!
IPL Title No. 5: Champions CSK celebrate and how!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL Title No. 5: Champions CSK celebrate and how!

IPL Title No. 5: Champions CSK celebrate and how!

PIX: Five-star Chennai Super Kings crowned IPL champs

PIX: Five-star Chennai Super Kings crowned IPL champs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances