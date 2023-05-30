Vicky, Sara Enjoy IPL 2023 Final

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Vicky Kaushal, who was in attendance for the IPL 2023 final on Sunday, was back on Monday to watch the contest along with his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Sara and Vicky -- who were at the IIFA event in Abu Dhabi on Friday-Saturday -- took a lap around the stadium as the Ahmedabad crowd patiently waited for the match to resume.

The actors were in Ahmedabad to promote Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is set to hit the screens on Friday, June 2.

Sara's paternal grandfather was, of course, the legendary cricketer Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi.