Is This Dhoni's Farewell Pic?

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks off the field after a disappointing duck in the IPL 2023 final. Photographs: BCCI

Since IPL 2019, the retirement question has been repeatedly posed to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and on each occasion, the Chennai Super Kings skipper has affirmed his commitment to leading CSK.

This year, fans at every ground CSK has played have eagerly paid their tributes to the legendary cricketer, fuelling speculation about his IPL future.

After CSK's triumph in a rain-affected IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad, Dhoni again said what he has been saying each time he has been asked this tournament -- that he has some months before the December IPL auction to make up his mind whether to play or to retire his bat and wicket-keeping gloves.

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni, 8, and Nidhyana Jadeja, 5, hold the IPL trophy as around them their dads and other CSK players celebrate. Like always, Ziva's dad remains at the outer rim of the celebrations.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com