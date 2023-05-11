News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Lights Up Chepauk

Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Lights Up Chepauk

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 11, 2023 06:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni takes a walk with her father after Chennai Super Kings's comfortable win over the Delhi Capitals, May 10, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a crucial cameo in Chennai Super Kings' comfortable win over the Delhi Capitals, he was cheered on by his favourite cheerleader.

The tiny fan, who has been winning hearts for a while now, was seen along with her mother as they looked elated with Dhoni hammering the ball out of the park.

Dhoni played a match-winning cameo of 20 off 9, laced with two huge sixes and a boundary.

As Dhoni marshalled his troops to a comfortable 27 run win over the David Warner-led Capitals, his favourite fan was winning hearts as she cheered her father amidst a sea of yellow.

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva cheer the Chennai Super Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

 

 

 

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik's Cuteness Overload
Hardik's Cuteness Overload
Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!
Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!
IPL 2023: Why GT Will Wear Lavender Against SRH
IPL 2023: Why GT Will Wear Lavender Against SRH
'If Imran emerges more powerful in the battle...'
'If Imran emerges more powerful in the battle...'
IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC
IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC
Uddhav vs Shinde: SC verdict on Maha crisis today
Uddhav vs Shinde: SC verdict on Maha crisis today
Imran Khan's supporters attack Pak PM's house
Imran Khan's supporters attack Pak PM's house

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC

IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC

Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers

Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances