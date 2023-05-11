Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Lights Up Chepauk

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a crucial cameo in Chennai Super Kings' comfortable win over the Delhi Capitals, he was cheered on by his favourite cheerleader.
The tiny fan, who has been winning hearts for a while now, was seen along with her mother as they looked elated with Dhoni hammering the ball out of the park.
Dhoni played a match-winning cameo of 20 off 9, laced with two huge sixes and a boundary.
As Dhoni marshalled his troops to a comfortable 27 run win over the David Warner-led Capitals, his favourite fan was winning hearts as she cheered her father amidst a sea of yellow.