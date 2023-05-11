CSK Players' Daddy's Day Out

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy IPL and CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings players enjoy quality family time amid IPL 2023 frenzy.

Here's the proof!

A heartwarming video shows the CSK players, including Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, bonding with their children during a break from cricket.

Ziva Dhoni, Moeen Ali's son Abu Bakr Ali, and Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan Uthappa were seen playing sport and having a good time with their dads.

CSK also shared a photo of Dhoni and Ziva, taken during a training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. The post was captioned, 'Happy Trails ft. Thalai and Magal!'