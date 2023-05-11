News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK Players' Daddy's Day Out

CSK Players' Daddy's Day Out

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 11, 2023 10:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy IPL and CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings players enjoy quality family time amid IPL 2023 frenzy.

Here's the proof!

A heartwarming video shows the CSK players, including Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, bonding with their children during a break from cricket.

 

Ziva Dhoni, Moeen Ali's son Abu Bakr Ali, and Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan Uthappa were seen playing sport and having a good time with their dads.

CSK also shared a photo of Dhoni and Ziva, taken during a training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. The post was captioned, 'Happy Trails ft. Thalai and Magal!'

Moeen Ali

 

Robin Uthappa

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Bowlers Take The Honours At Chepauk
Bowlers Take The Honours At Chepauk
Dhoni's unique IPL request to his teammates
Dhoni's unique IPL request to his teammates
Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers
Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers
Want To Watch Her Get Tortured?
Want To Watch Her Get Tortured?
ED summons Maha NCP chief in money laundering case
ED summons Maha NCP chief in money laundering case
Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz
Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz
Buying A Joint Property? Know Tax Rules
Buying A Joint Property? Know Tax Rules

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Is Back!

Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Is Back!

IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC

IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances