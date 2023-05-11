News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MS Dhoni's unique IPL request to his teammates

MS Dhoni's unique IPL request to his teammates

Source: PTI
May 11, 2023 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working'

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni hammered 20 off nine balls to inflate CSK's total. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday said that his job this IPL season is to come down the order and provide the final flourish with the bat.

The former India skipper, who is believed to be playing his last season of IPL, has been batting down the order at times as low as No. 8, facing a few balls with an aim to hit a few maximums like he did on Wednesday.

 

Against Delhi Capitals too he played a quick cameo at the end , blazing away to 20 off nine balls to inflate CSK's total.

However, the World Cup-winning skipper was seen limping and struggled to run between the wickets.

"This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute," Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony after the 27-run win.

Despite an underwhelming performance with the bat, CSK managed a comfortable win against the Capitals.

The CSK top three have done the bulk of the scoring this season with Shivam Dube.

"I felt 166-170 was a good score. But as a batting unit, we can do better. The good thing is Moeen (Ali) and Jaddu (Jadeja) got a chance to bat."

"As we get closer to the last phase of the tournament, it's important that everybody has a few deliveries under their belt," Dhoni said at the post match conference.

Talking about the match, Dhoni said "It turned a lot in the second half. We know that our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it'll slow down."

"We didn't know what's a good score. That's why I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not look for wickets every delivery. That's when you start not bowling well and bowl those loose deliveries."

We threw away wickets: Warner

David Warner

IMAGE: DC lost wickets in clumps, something that has plagued the Capitals all season. Photograph: BCCI

After an incredible batting performance in the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals batting crumbled once again.

They lost wickets in clumps, something that has plagued the Capitals all season.

"Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total."

Warner felt his side could have utilised their batting powerplay better.

"To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't," Warner said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC
IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC
Without conflict sports would be dull: Swann
Without conflict sports would be dull: Swann
Viratians Make Waves In Sea Of Blue
Viratians Make Waves In Sea Of Blue
Pilot aide writes to Rahul, Kharge criticising Gehlot
Pilot aide writes to Rahul, Kharge criticising Gehlot
'The whole nation is rooting for me'
'The whole nation is rooting for me'
New bill proposes changes in green card, H-1B systems
New bill proposes changes in green card, H-1B systems
PIX: Inter Milan's quick-fire goals sink AC Milan
PIX: Inter Milan's quick-fire goals sink AC Milan

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Bowlers Take The Honours At Chepauk

Bowlers Take The Honours At Chepauk

Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Is Back!

Thala's Favourite Cheerleader Is Back!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances