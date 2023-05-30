Cake For Dhoni, All Night Party...

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

After winning their fifth IPL title, Chennai Super Kings had an eventful night filled with celebrations.

The team, led by Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, partied throughout the night after defeating Gujarat Titans in a rain-shortened final.

A video shows the victorious squad arriving at the team hotel in Ahmedabad, where Dhoni cuts a multi-layered cake representing CSK's title-winning years.

Young cricketers, including Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, proudly carry the IPL trophy into the hotel while others joyfully dance their way in.

In a viral video, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya Bhardwaj are seen celebrating the win by dancing in the hotel lobby at 5 am.