After Tuesday morning's triumph, movie folk rushed to congratulate the Chennai Super Kings on winning the IPL 2023 title.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is airborne after scoring the winning boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Sophie Choudry: What an absolutely EPIC IPL Final!!! Two of the best teams, two of the best captains and two of the best guys leading a bunch of incredibly talented players!!! Mahi and Hardik you are both so special!! Everyone played with such heart!! Huge congrats CSK ; Jaduuu you beauty, Rahane, Conway, Dube, all of you!! And GT cannot wait to see you back next year!! Truly Insane talent!!! And looks like Mahi will be back for another too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh: What a nail biting match!!!! Jadduu just ended it with style!!! Congratulations @chennaiipl, it's been an exciting night!!!

Ranveer Singh: RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!!!! OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINISH !!!! WHAT A FINAL !!!!

Riteish Deshmukh: Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! ... Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man.

Abhishek Bachchan: Congratulations @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINAL!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Warrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Warrier: After a heck load of crying!

Angad Bedi: 'Thala... @mahi7781 see you again next year skipper!!! @chennaiipl well done team #ipl2023.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth: Jadeja Supremacy. Go well Rayudu. Take a bow Mohit. What a win!

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan: 'What a match.. what a game.. and the man. Unforgetable. Well done CSK and GT.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan: 'Goosebumps. @ravindra.jadeja you beauty. Dhoni.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal watched the match live, and Vicky writes: बदले तेरे MAHI… लेके जो कोई सारी, दुनिया भी देदे अगर.. तो किसे दुनिया चाहिए!!! MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal

Athiya Shetty: What A SPORT! WHAT A TEAM! WHAT A MAN!! UFF.. MS DHONI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Twitter

Sonu Sood: 'Congratulations mere bhai @msdhoni @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL for an amazing victory. Well played @gujarat_titans #IPL2023Finals #GTvCSK'