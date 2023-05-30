News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph

CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2023 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning the boundary off the final ball from Mohit Sharma to clinch the game, with wife Rivaba and daughter Nidhyana. Photographs: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings matched Mumbai Indians' feat of winning five Indian Premier League titles early on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, morning.

Wives and kids of CSK players took to the pitch for the after-game party, joining in the cheers and taking in the love of the fans who lit up the stadium in Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah with Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP MLA from the Jamnagar North constituency.

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Jay Shah with Ziva Dhoni as her dad.

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Dhoni with a little CSK fan as Mumbai BJP president and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar attempts to grab the child's attention.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with wife Radhika Dhopavkar and daughter Aarya make a happy frame!

 

Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar with wife Jaya Bharadwaj.

 

Devon Conway

IMAGE: Devon Conway celebrates with wife Kim Watson.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar are getting married this weekend!
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
I can smile for the rest of my life, says Rayudu
I can smile for the rest of my life, says Rayudu
'I had tears in my eyes'
'I had tears in my eyes'
IPL Title No. 5: Champions CSK celebrate and how!
IPL Title No. 5: Champions CSK celebrate and how!
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
He may influence witnesses: HC denies bail to Sisodia
He may influence witnesses: HC denies bail to Sisodia

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Dhoni Overwhelmed, Lifts Jadeja

Dhoni Overwhelmed, Lifts Jadeja

Is This Dhoni's Farewell Pic?

Is This Dhoni's Farewell Pic?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances