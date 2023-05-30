CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning the boundary off the final ball from Mohit Sharma to clinch the game, with wife Rivaba and daughter Nidhyana. Photographs: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings matched Mumbai Indians' feat of winning five Indian Premier League titles early on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, morning.

Wives and kids of CSK players took to the pitch for the after-game party, joining in the cheers and taking in the love of the fans who lit up the stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah with Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP MLA from the Jamnagar North constituency.

IMAGE: Jay Shah with Ziva Dhoni as her dad.

IMAGE: Dhoni with a little CSK fan as Mumbai BJP president and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar attempts to grab the child's attention.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with wife Radhika Dhopavkar and daughter Aarya make a happy frame!

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar with wife Jaya Bharadwaj.

IMAGE: Devon Conway celebrates with wife Kim Watson.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar are getting married this weekend!