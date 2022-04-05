News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why RCB's Maxwell won't play against Rajasthan Royals

Why RCB's Maxwell won't play against Rajasthan Royals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 05, 2022 11:22 IST
IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, but the Australian will be available for their next match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 9, RCB head coach Mike Hesson said.

 

Despite joining the camp after completing his mandatory quarantine period, Maxwell will not be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players.

Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete its tour of Pakistan on Tuesday with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance for RCB in IPL 2022.

"It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before the 6th of April," Hesson said in a video shared on RCB's Twitter page.

"We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi (Maxwell) will be with us and available from the 9th."

RCB has so far played two games this season, registering one win and a loss.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

