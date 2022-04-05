Captain Rahul wants Lucknow's batters to play 'risk free' cricket

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul bats during the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wants his batters to put pressure on the opposition by playing aggressive but 'risk-free' cricket.

Rahul's Super Giants earned its second successive win in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Having posted 169 for seven after a disastrous start, LSG stopped Sunrisers on 157 for nine.



"What's pleasing is that we've found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a good chance of winning. We did that again today," Rahul said.



While pacer Avesh Khan (4/24) excelled with the ball, Rahul and Deepak Hooda rallied LSG after a few early wickets.



"Not ideal to lose three wickets early, but we need to give ourselves a little time since we bat deep and we have power at the death. That's something we need to learn as a batting group - how to play risk-free cricket while looking for fours.



"But with the ball we have been brilliant in all three games. We don't chat so much in the middle. As opening batsmen, you give yourselves a couple of balls and if the wicket is good then both openers have to go."



Rahul said the addition of all-rounder Jason Holder has bolstered the team.



"We have that extra batter with Jason coming in, so the plan is to put pressure on the opposition. That's the body language we want to carry. To go out there and not only hit boundaries and sixes, but choose smart shots.



"If we lost wickets early, we need to quickly assess the situation and see what the target should be. Quinton (de Kock) and (Evin) Lewis wanted to put pressure on Washington, but it didn't come off."



On Hooda, the captain said, "I've been playing with Hooda for last 3-4 seasons, he doesn't come out of the nets. Don't really need to do so much nets when you're batting so well, but he never comes out of the nets.



"He had to wait for his chance, he's using that, and now is becoming someone you can rely on, in the middle order."



SRH skipper Kane Williamson said his team will "reflect on the small margins" and look at the positives from the outing, which was comparatively better than their heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals.



"Much better performance from the last outing. Our Powerplay bowling was good with three wickets," said Williamson, whose bowlers had LSG reeling at 27 for three after opting to field first.



"If only we could break the next partnership but credit to Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170. There were glimpses where we put ourselves in positions to get over the line with the bat, but wasn't good enough," he added.



"It was a good surface. We knew if we can get some good partnerships, there was enough power in the hut. We'll reflect on the small margins and look at the positives. I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too."



SRH have lost both their opening matches in IPL 2022.



"A few ones and a few twos and the chase would've taken a different shape. The game is a game of small margins but we don't want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits."