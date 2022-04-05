Top Performers: Krunal, Avesh, Holder

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants's Krunal Pandya and Avesh Khan celebrate Sunriser Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi's wicket at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, April 4, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Defending 169 for victory, Avesh Khan dismissed SunRisers's opening duo of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma cheaply. With both batters looking in flow flow, Avesh's strikes were crucial for LSG.

Then in a splendid counter offensive, Rahul Tripathi batted wonderfully as he took centrestage, Aiden Markram allowing his batting partner to go after the bowling while he savoured the innings from the other end.

Tripathi smashed the bad bowling around and was particularly severe on Andrew Tye. But against the run of play, Krunal Pandya dismissed Markram for 12.

Although Tripathi kept finding the runs, LSG Skipper K L Rahul made excellent bowling changes, bringing Krunal back in the attack after two overs and he repaid the captain's faith by taking out Tripathi on 44. SRH were reeling at 95 for 4 and 75 needed in under 7 overs.

Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar scored some runs briskly with the former getting the big runs at will. But then came Avesh back in the attack to extinguish whatever joy was left in the SRH dugout.

With 33 needed off 18 deliveries, Pooran struck Avesh off the first ball of the over for a six before the bowler all but ended SRH's hopes with the left-hander's wicket, a full-toss miscued and caught in the deep for 34.

Avesh bowled full and wide, with new man Abdul Samad trying to drive it through the off-side only to be caught behind. This was Avesh's best bowling figures in the IPL as he finished with 4 for 24.

Jason Holder put the issue to rest, bowling a tight final over taking out Sundar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd as SRH fell short by 12 runs.

The LSG bowling responded well to their captain's call, picking wickets or just keeping the runs down. Krunal started the rut, dismissing Markram and Tripathi and then Avesh and Holder wrapped up proceedings.